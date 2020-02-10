3,611 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.58. 577,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,411. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.43 and a 1-year high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

