3,632 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Intel by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.02 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $282.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

