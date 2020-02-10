3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 3M were worth $199,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in 3M by 4.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 20.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in 3M by 257.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.15. 2,754,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.24. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.30%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

