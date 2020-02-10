$41.89 Million in Sales Expected for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) will report sales of $41.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KVH Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.19 million and the highest is $42.59 million. KVH Industries reported sales of $43.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KVH Industries will report full year sales of $156.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.77 million to $157.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $170.03 million, with estimates ranging from $166.12 million to $173.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KVH Industries.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KVH Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,297 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $26,093.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $62,814.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at $589,766.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,103 shares of company stock worth $136,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 96,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVH Industries stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.05. 25,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

