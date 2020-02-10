41,810 Shares in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.06% of Perdoceo Education as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

