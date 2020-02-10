432,125 Shares in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 432,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,059,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on THG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,671.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,411 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of THG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,901. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $113.08 and a one year high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.32.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

