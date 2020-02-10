44,991 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.72. The firm has a market cap of $202.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $145.72.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.