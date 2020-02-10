4,558 Shares in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SP Plus by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

In other news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $234,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,651. SP Plus Corp has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $998.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

A number of research firms have commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.