$49.64 Million in Sales Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report $49.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.50 million and the highest is $49.81 million. ZIX posted sales of $18.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 169.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $172.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.55 million to $172.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $212.21 million, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $213.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ZIX.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on ZIX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on ZIX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

In other news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth about $6,784,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZIX by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 631,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,878,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in ZIX by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 782,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,950 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ZIX by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 433,991 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $413.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. ZIX has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

