500,000 Shares in CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU) Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000.

CIICU traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.35. 54,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,843. CIIG Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

CIIG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

