$54.92 Million in Sales Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report sales of $54.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $57.61 million. Tilray posted sales of $15.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $173.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $177.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $304.08 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $339.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Tilray in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

TLRY traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,672. Tilray has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.54.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,444.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tilray by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tilray by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tilray by 1,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tilray by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

