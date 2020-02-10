$574.48 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report sales of $574.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $579.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $564.80 million. Bruker reported sales of $553.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Bruker by 11.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bruker by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 143,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bruker by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,587. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

