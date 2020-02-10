59,676 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Hill-Rom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after buying an additional 307,825 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 117,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.31. 1,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,941. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.88 and a 52 week high of $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

