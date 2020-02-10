6,315 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,175,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NYSE TFC opened at $54.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

