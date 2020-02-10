663 Shares in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 663 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Text by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $46.26. 5,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,968. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

