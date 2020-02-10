$673.34 Million in Sales Expected for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to post sales of $673.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $641.22 million to $704.26 million. Stars Group reported sales of $652.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Stars Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 1,412,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.67.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

