7,125 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 694.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1331 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

