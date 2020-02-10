8,837 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

VLUE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.92. 376,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72.

