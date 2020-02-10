986 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.53. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,004. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.49. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $116.57.

