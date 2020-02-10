9F Inc.’s (NYSE:JFU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

9F’s (NYSE:JFU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 11th. 9F had issued 8,900,000 shares in its IPO on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $84,550,000 based on an initial share price of $9.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NYSE:JFU opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47. 9F has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $14.88.

Get 9F alerts:

9F (NYSE:JFU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 9F stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9F Inc. (NYSE:JFU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

About 9F

9F Inc operates an online consumer finance platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital financial accounts; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.