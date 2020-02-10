Aave (LEND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $871,524.00

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Aave token can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, IDEX and Binance. Aave has a market cap of $37.26 million and approximately $871,524.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $585.79 or 0.05770082 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00120905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00039447 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BiteBTC, Alterdice, Gate.io, ABCC, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

