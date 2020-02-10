ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 22.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

