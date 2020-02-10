AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $152,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 48,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.51.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.75. 13,994,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,874,757. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $92.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

