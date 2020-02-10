AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.51.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $92.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

