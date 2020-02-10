ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Gap Down to $3.32

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.32. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 932,850 shares trading hands.
ADMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $196.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.62.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.
