ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Gap Down to $3.32

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.32. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 932,850 shares trading hands.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $196.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 75.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 299,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 410,962 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.