Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,089.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,092 ($27.52).
ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Investec downgraded shares of Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
In related news, insider Andy Crossley purchased 943 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.
