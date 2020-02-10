Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives GBX 2,089.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,092 ($27.52).

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Investec downgraded shares of Admiral Group to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

In related news, insider Andy Crossley purchased 943 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

Shares of ADM stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,270 ($29.86). 841,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,550. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,294 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.