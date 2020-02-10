Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $129.94

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $129.94 and last traded at $130.69, with a volume of 554408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,972,000 after purchasing an additional 358,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 393,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after purchasing an additional 167,307 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 148,087 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 331,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 128,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter.

About Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

