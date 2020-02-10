Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

Shares of ADSW stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. Advanced Disposal Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,293.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In related news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,719.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 186,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

