Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.58. 930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,015. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

