Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Sunday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 565,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

