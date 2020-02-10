Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Sunday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.
Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 565,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $16.38.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.