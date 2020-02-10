Aeron (ARN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.86 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z, IDEX and Tidex. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.03403707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00137130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Coinrail, Gate.io, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Radar Relay, Binance, Kuna, Kucoin, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

