Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,876,994,000 after buying an additional 178,265 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,108,000 after buying an additional 271,249 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,609,000 after buying an additional 811,049 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $223,461,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,061,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,000,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.55. 1,030,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

