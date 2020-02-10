Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.83.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,538. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.53 and a 1-year high of $251.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.37 and a 200 day moving average of $227.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

