Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Sets New 1-Year High at $251.94

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $251.94 and last traded at $251.47, with a volume of 41376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $251.47.

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.37 and a 200 day moving average of $227.64.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,872,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,476,000 after buying an additional 96,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,462,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

