Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 72,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 175,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.