Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.57. The company had a trading volume of 514,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,330. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $131.65 and a 1-year high of $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.