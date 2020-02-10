Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.
Shares of ARE traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.57. The company had a trading volume of 514,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,330. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $131.65 and a 1-year high of $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
