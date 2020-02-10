Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,705 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $302,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,808,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $513,683,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,069,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,610,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $547.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

