ALIS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $561.00 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, ALIS has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. ALIS has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $561.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, IDEX and YoBit.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.83 or 0.03388527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00033739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00138170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

ALIS’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp

ALIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

