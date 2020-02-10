Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

