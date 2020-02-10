Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $154.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.44.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $5.53 on Friday, reaching $131.51. 80,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,943. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $128.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $754,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,778 shares of company stock worth $15,342,228 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.