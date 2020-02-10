Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $19.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,498.64. 53,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,971. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,416.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,286.83. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

