Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Decreased by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,416.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,286.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

