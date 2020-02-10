alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.21 ($20.02).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOX shares. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.58) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of AOX stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €18.24 ($21.21). 266,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.17 and a 200 day moving average of €16.12.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

