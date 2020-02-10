Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 3.5% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

