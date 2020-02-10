Amazing Energy Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Trading 16.7% Higher

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) shares traded up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 13,047 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 32,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMAZ)

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company is also engaged in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. The Company is developing resource potential from the Queens formation.

