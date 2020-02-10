AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Shares Up 9.8%

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) shares shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, 7,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 5,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

