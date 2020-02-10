American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Up 14.1%

American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI) shot up 14.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, 368,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 256,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of $25.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

