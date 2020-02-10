American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.10. American Vanguard posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Vanguard.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE AVD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.