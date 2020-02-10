American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Raised by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 14.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Shares of AWK opened at $134.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.06. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

