AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered AMETEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.64.

AMETEK stock opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34. AMETEK has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after acquiring an additional 204,374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,001,000 after acquiring an additional 76,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,575,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

